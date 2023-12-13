10 Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza ambush

Tel Aviv, December 13
The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday said that 10 soldiers were killed in an ambush in northern Gaza, the highest single-day fatalities since the ground offensive was launched in the Hamas-controlled enclave on October 27.
With this, the total number of Israeli troopers killed in the operation has increased to 115.
The victims were identified as Colonel Ytzhak Ben Bassat (44) of the 11th Reserve Commando Brigade; Lt Col Tomer Grinberg (35), commander of the 13th Battalion Gollani Brigade; Major Roei Meldasi (23), company commander in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade; Major Moshe Avram Bar-On (23), company commander of the 51st Battalion Golani Brigade; Sergeant Achia Daskal (19), a soldier of the 51st Golani Brigade; Captain Liel Hayo (22), Platoon Commander of the 51st Golani Brigade; Major Ben Shelly (26), Commander of Special Rescue Tactical Unit 669; Major Rom Hecht (20) of the Special Rescue Tactical Unit 669; Sergeant Oriya Yaakov (19) of Battalion 614 of the School of Combat Engineering; and Sergeant Eran Aloni (19) of the 51st Batallion Golani Brigade.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown.
