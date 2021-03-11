10 killed, 40 hurt in Afghanistan blasts

Kabul, April 21
A series of explosions across Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 10 persons and wounded several others, according to police and hospital officials.
No one immediately took responsibility for the deadly explosions, but they mostly targeted the country's minority Shiite Muslims. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi in J-K: LIVE updates: PM reaches Jammu, to arrive in Palli hamlet amid tight security
A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory ...
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian attempts suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation