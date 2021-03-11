10 killed in 'racist attack' in New York

Buffalo (US), May 15

An 18-year-old white gunman on Saturday shot 10 persons to death and wounded three at a grocery store in a Black neighbourhood of upstate New York, before surrendering after what authorities called an act of “racially motivated violent extremism.”

Authorities said Payton Gendron, who was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone, drove to Buffalo from his home several hours away to launch the attack that he broadcast in real time on Twitch, a social media platform. Twitch said in a statement that it ended Gendron's transmission “less than two minutes after the violence started”.

He apparently publicised a racist manifesto on the internet. A 180-page manifesto circulating online on Saturday, believed to have been authored by Gendron, outlined “The Great Replacement Theory” — a racist conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by minorities in the US and other countries.

Gendron was arraigned hours after the shooting in state court on first-degree murder charges, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole, said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. New York has no capital punishment. Flynn said the judge also ordered Gendron to remain in custody without bail and to undergo a “forensic examination.” Gendron was scheduled to return to court on May 19.

Authorities said the teenager had come close to taking his own life before he was arrested. — Reuters

16-year-old fatally shot in Chicago

Chicago: A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” in Millennium Park in Chicago on Saturday, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 7.30 pm.near the popular tourist attraction. The police have not yet identified the boy. At least two suspects were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, authorities said. The police did not provide any additional information. AP

Past incidents

March 20, 2021 10 persons killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket

March 16, 2021 Eight shot dead, including six Asians,at three spas in Atlanta

Oct 27, 2018 11 congregants die in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Hate crimes in the US hit a 12-year high in 2020, with over 10,000 people reporting offences related to their race, gender, sexuality, religion or disability, FBI figures suggest.