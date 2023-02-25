10 killed in riots in restive Papua province

Jayapura: Ten people were killed and more than 20 others wounded in a riot in Indonesia’s Papua province. The riots began on Thursday afternoon in Wamena town in the Jayawijaya district of Papua, the country’s easternmost province, amid reports of a child kidnapping. Local police who had responded to a report about the kidnapping, which police later said was a hoax, were attacked with rocks and arrows. AP
Boy travels to Poland with stationery for Ukrainians
London: A 10-year-old Indian-origin schoolboy and award-winning fundraiser, Milan Paul Kumar, has travelled to Poland with his parents to hand over books and other stationery products collected in the UK for Ukrainian children displaced by Russia’s invasion.
