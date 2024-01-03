10-year-old California boy held on suspicion of shooting another child with his father's gun

Sacramento, January 3
A 10-year-old Northern California boy has been arrested on suspicion of shooting to death another child with his father's gun, authorities said.
Sacramento County sheriff's deputies answered a shooting report at around 4.30 pm on Saturday afternoon in Foothill Farms, an unincorporated Sacramento suburb. In a parking lot, they found a 10-year-old boy bleeding from the head and neck. Despite lifesaving measures, he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said in a social media posting.
The boy was identified by coroner's officials as Keith Frierson. He had left his apartment a short time before the shooting to ride his bicycle, a relative told KCRA-TV.
According to a Sheriff's Office statement, another 10-year-old boy had gone out to his father's truck to get him cigarettes and found a loaded gun. He took it and “bragged that his father had a gun,” a Sheriff's Office statement said.
“He then proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment,” the post read.
Deputies ordered people in the building to come out. The 10-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and his father was arrested on suspicion of crimes including carrying a stolen, loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment and being an accessory to a crime.
Authorities allege that he also tried to hide the gun by throwing it into a nearby trash can, where deputies found it.
The man remained jailed on Tuesday on $500,000 bail. He was an ex-felon who was “legally prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm”, the Sheriff's Office said, adding that the gun had been reported stolen in 2017.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the man had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
