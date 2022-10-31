100 killed in two car bombings in Somalia

Mogadishu (Somalia), Oct 30
Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions in Mogadishu told journalists early on Sunday that nearly 300 other people were wounded.
It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same spot in October 2017 killed more than 500 people. Somalia’s government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group for the attacks. — AP
