10K trees as tribute to Singapore’s ex-PM

Singapore: Some 10,000 trees will be planted across Singapore to mark the 100th year since the birth of the city-state’s founding Prime Minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew, who was known as the economically prosperous Republic’s chief gardener. PTI
Three killed, 9 hurt in Nepal avalanche
kathmandu: At least three persons were killed and nine others were injured in an avalanche in Nepal’s Karnali province, a media report said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday at Chyarkhu pass, the Kathmandu Post reported.
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...