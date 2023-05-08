10K trees as tribute to Singapore’s ex-PM

PTI

Singapore: Some 10,000 trees will be planted across Singapore to mark the 100th year since the birth of the city-state’s founding Prime Minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew, who was known as the economically prosperous Republic’s chief gardener. PTI

Three killed, 9 hurt in Nepal avalanche

kathmandu: At least three persons were killed and nine others were injured in an avalanche in Nepal’s Karnali province, a media report said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday at Chyarkhu pass, the Kathmandu Post reported.