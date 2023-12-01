 11 civilians killed in attack by gunmen in Iraq's eastern Diyala province : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • 11 civilians killed in attack by gunmen in Iraq's eastern Diyala province

11 civilians killed in attack by gunmen in Iraq's eastern Diyala province

'The attack proves the fact that terrorism still poses a real threat and challenge, and that we must confront them with all our force and ability'

11 civilians killed in attack by gunmen in Iraq's eastern Diyala province

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file photo



AP

Baghdad, December 1

Eleven people were killed in an attack by a group armed with explosives and guns in eastern Iraq, security officials on Friday.

The attacks took place Thursday night in the area of Muqdadiyah in Diyala province. A roadside bomb exploded and gunmen then opened fire on rescuers and bystanders at the scene, two security officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The victims were all civilians, the officials said.

The gunmen fled and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Diyala province has seen periodic attacks by Islamic State cells and sporadic violence due to sectarian tensions between Shiites and Sunnis, as well as fighting between rival militias and their tribal and political allies struggling over influence and lucrative racketeering networks. Diyala, bordering both Iran and Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, is a prime conduit for smuggling.

Diyala governor Muthanna al-Tamimi vowed in a statement to “pursue the perpetrators of the terrorist attack”.

Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Kurdish region to the north, said the attack “proves the fact that terrorism still poses a real threat and challenge, and that we must confront them with all our force and ability”.

He called for greater cooperation between the Iraqi army, Kurdish peshmerga forces and other security forces, as well as with the US-led international coalition against IS.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

2
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Justin Trudeau fishes in troubled waters, MEA hits back

3
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

4
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

5
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

6
Chandigarh

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

8
Haryana

Property to get costly in Faridabad

9
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

India proposes to host UN climate conference in 2028; launches Green Credit Initiative

India proposes to host UN climate conference in 2028; launches Green Credit Initiative

PM Modi calls for maintaining balance between mitigation and...

Centre defends MHA’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...

15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

No suspicious objects have been found yet, say police

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India Vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

During today's games, a generator would be required to power...

Punjab sugarcane farmers reject state agreed price of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Indefinite suspension from RS: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s plea to December 8

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee