11th graft charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Bangkok, February 4

Police in Myanmar have filed an 11th corruption charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, state-controlled media reported Friday.

A newspaper reported that Suu Kyi was being charged under the Anti-Corruption Law covering bribery, which carries a maximum prison term of 15 years. She has faced a raft of charges since she was taken into custody on February 1 last year. She has already been sentenced to six years' imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating Covid curbs.— AP