 12 miners killed in coal mine explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • 12 miners killed in coal mine explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

12 miners killed in coal mine explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

In 2022, six miners were killed in gas explosion inside a coal mine in Harnai district

12 miners killed in coal mine explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Karachi, March 20

At least 12 miners were killed and eight others rescued when a coal mine caved in following a powerful gas explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, officials said on Wednesday, in the latest accident to hit the resource-rich province in recent months.

The incident happened in the Zardalo area of Harnai district, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Twenty miners were inside the mine when a methane gas explosion took place overnight, the report quoted Balochistan Chief Inspector of Mines Abdul Ghani Baloch as saying.

The rescue operation was completed on Wednesday morning. The rescue teams recovered 12 bodies while the eight survivors have been taken to hospital, he said.

While two bodies were recovered during the night, the remaining 10 were retrieved early in the morning, Baloch said.

Abdullah Shahwani, the province’s director general of mining, also confirmed the death toll, the Dawn report said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Prime Minister directed that all possible medical treatment be provided to the injured miners.

Terming such incidents as “very painful and sad”, he said the government would provide all possible relief to the injured and affected families.

Balochistan province contributes 50 per cent of Pakistan’s coal production. However, mine accidents, which are caused mainly due to gas build-ups, are common in Pakistan. Mine workers have been complaining that a lack of safety gear and poor working conditions are the main reasons for frequent accidents.

In December last year, two coal miners were killed and three others injured when a fire broke out in a private mine in Balochistan’s Duki coal field. In September, three workers were buried under the debris of a coal mine in Sindh’s Jamshoro when a mine caved in. In February the same year, three miners were killed and four others injured in two coal-mine accidents in Duki and Sharag coal fields.

In 2022, six miners were killed in a gas explosion inside a coal mine in Harnai district.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

2
Punjab

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

4
Punjab

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjabi Government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge

5
India

Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

6
Punjab

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

7
Himachal

‘Fitting’ role in BJP on cards for 6 Himachal Congress rebels

8
India

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

9
India

Sisters in Bangladesh bid final adieu to their deceased mother in India, courtesy BSF

10
India

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha election: DMK releases manifesto; promises Rs 1,000 per month to women, vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power

DMK releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; promises Rs 1,000 per month to women; vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power

Exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET exam and complete removal...

Indian student goes missing in US; back home in Hyderabad father gets ransom call ‘pay $1,200 or we will sell your son’s kidney’

Indian student goes missing in US; back home in Hyderabad father gets ransom call ‘pay $1,200 or we will sell your son’s kidney’

Relatives of Abdul in the US have lodged a complaint with th...

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father

The children were aged around 11 and 6 years

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjabi Government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge

Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...

Moosewala’s mother came to me when she was pregnant, how could have I denied her treatment: Dr Rajesh Jindal

Moosewala’s mother came to me when she was pregnant, how could have I denied her treatment: Dr Rajesh Jindal

Director of Jindal Heart Institute and IVF centre says it is...


Cities

View All

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

After prolonged winter, wheat harvesting set to begin soon

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula,says DEO

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Large-scale illegal mining in Ghaggar near Chatt Bir Zoo comes to light

Untreated sewage entering N-choe in Mohali area: Central Pollution Control Board

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

AAP’s Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Enforcement Directorate can show Satyendar Jain is prima facie guilty: Supreme Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Panchal visits Sultanpur Lodhi

Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

2017 custodial death of woman at Dugri police station: High Court transfers case to CBI; hope for justice regains, says victim’s fiance

Three drug peddlers get 12 years in prison

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village