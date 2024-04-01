 12 people including mastermind arrested in connection with terror attack that killed 5 Chinese citizens in Pakistan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • 12 people including mastermind arrested in connection with terror attack that killed 5 Chinese citizens in Pakistan

12 people including mastermind arrested in connection with terror attack that killed 5 Chinese citizens in Pakistan

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department blamed the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group for the assault

12 people including mastermind arrested in connection with terror attack that killed 5 Chinese citizens in Pakistan

A report submitted by the CTD on Monday said over a dozen militants and facilitators of the attack were arrested in multiple raids carried out by authorities. Representative image/File photo



PTI

Islamabad, April 1

At least 12 people, including the mastermind, have been arrested in connection with last week's suicide bombing that killed five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), which launched a probe into the attack, blamed the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group for the assault, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

No group had claimed responsibility for the terror attack that took place when the Chinese engineers were en route from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, the headquarters of the Upper Kohistan district of the province, when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-rigged car into their vehicle in Bisham area of Shangla district.

A report submitted by the CTD on Monday said over a dozen militants and facilitators of the attack were arrested in multiple raids carried out by authorities.

The CTD sources said authorities arrested Hazrat Bilal, the mastermind of the attack who brought the suicide bomber from Afghanistan. Bilal is also wanted in prior attacks on the Chinese.

The report said the explosives-laden vehicle was brought through the Chaman border to Dara Zinda town in Dera Ismail Khan district for Pakistani Rs 0.25 million.

According to CTD sources, the non-custom paid vehicle was parked at a petrol station for a fee of Pakistani Rs 500 per day. Two facilitators were also arrested from Balochistan, the report said.

The report said some of those arrested had links with TTP militants in Pakistan and that raids were still ongoing across the country.

A team of Chinese experts last week landed in Pakistan as the two sides began a joint probe into the attack that visibly left China upset. China asked cash-strapped Pakistan to ensure the security of Chinese nationals working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in different regions of the country.

This is the second suicide bomb attack on Chinese personnel working at the Dasu power project as a similar incident in 2021 claimed the lives of nine Chinese personnel and four Pakistanis working on the site.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed a thorough joint investigation into the attack. Shehbaz, accompanied by the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, also visited the Dasu hydroelectric power station site to show support for the Chinese personnel working on the project.

Earlier in the day, the bodies of the five Chinese personnel were flown to Wuhan on a special Pakistani military plane following a wreath-laying ceremony in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Floral wreaths were laid at the Nur Khan Airbase on behalf of the president, the prime minister, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee, the chief of the Pakistan Army staff and the chief of the Pakistan Air staff.

A thirty seconds silence was observed in honour of the deceased. The government in a statement once again strongly condemned the terrorist incident and expressed its firm resolve to bring the terrorists and facilitators to justice.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, travelled aboard the aircraft to Wuhan to transport the mortal remains of the killed.

Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on several projects under the aegis of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Pakistan #Taliban


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Delhi

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

3
Punjab

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

4
Himachal

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

5
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

8
Comment

Pak gets a taste of its own medicine

9
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

10
Punjab

Singers in poll fray, Faridkot contest to be a musical affair

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with Delh...

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

The federal agency charges Kejriwal, in its application file...

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts...

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

The Supreme Court says the supervision of the matter by a pa...

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Delhi excise case: ED acting as ‘persecuting agency’, BRS leader K Kavitha’s lawyer tells court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail after court sends him to judicial custody

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study