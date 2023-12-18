12 shot dead in Mexico Christmas party

Mexico City, December 18
At least 12 people were shot dead during a Christmas party in the municipality of Salvatierra of Guanajuato state, Mexico, authorities have said.
The bloodshed occurred on Sunday during a Christmas posada, a traditional Mexican celebration, in the community of San Jose del Carmen, the Guanajuato Attorney General's Office said, adding that an investigation is under way.
A group of armed attackers arrived unexpectedly and opened fire at posada participants, the majority of them young people, leaving 12 dead and 10 injured, Xinhua news agency reported, citing initial reports from the municipal government.
The wounded were taken to hospitals in the municipality, authorities said, without providing details about their conditions.
In recent years, violence has increased in the region due to the dispute between criminal groups seeking control.
