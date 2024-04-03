12-year-old kills 1, injures two in Finland school

Helsinki: A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland on Tuesday morning, killing one and seriously wounded two other students, the police said. The suspect was later apprehended. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed shocked over the shooting. AP

Egypt’s Sisi sworn in for third term as Prez

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in for his third term on Tuesday in the country's new capital. Speaking at the new parliament building, Sisi highlighted the challenges Egypt withstood in recent years while promising continued development, which many say they feel excluded from. Reuters