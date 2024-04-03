12-year-old kills 1, injures two in Finland school

Helsinki: A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland on Tuesday morning, killing one and seriously wounded two other students, the police said. The suspect was later apprehended. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed shocked over the shooting. AP
Egypt’s Sisi sworn in for third term as Prez
Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in for his third term on Tuesday in the country's new capital. Speaking at the new parliament building, Sisi highlighted the challenges Egypt withstood in recent years while promising continued development, which many say they feel excluded from. Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued
7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...
Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...
Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder
Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...
Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi
Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...