 125 Sudanese army soldiers held by paramilitary force are freed, Red Cross says : The Tribune India

  • World
  • 125 Sudanese army soldiers held by paramilitary force are freed, Red Cross says

125 Sudanese army soldiers held by paramilitary force are freed, Red Cross says

Fighting between the rival forces broke out on April 15 and has killed more than 3,000 people, the country’s Health Ministry said

125 Sudanese army soldiers held by paramilitary force are freed, Red Cross says

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Cairo, June 29

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday it had facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese army soldiers held captive by the country’s rival paramilitary force.

The soldiers walked free on Wednesday, the ICRC said, as the violent conflict between the army, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, enters its 11th week.

Fighting between the rival forces broke out on April 15 and has killed more than 3,000 people, the country’s Health Ministry said. Over 2.5 million people have been displaced, according to the latest U.N. figures.

The freed men — 44 of whom were wounded — were transported from the capital, Khartoum, to the city of Wad Madani, 160 kilometers (100 miles) to the south, the ICRC said in a short statement. It remains unclear where the 125 men were being held.

“This positive step means that families will be celebrating Eid-al Adha with their loved ones,” said Jean Christophe Sandoz, ICRC’s head of delegation in Sudan.

The RSF claim to have detained hundreds of army soldiers since the fighting broke out. Interviews with army detainees feature prominently on the paramilitary’s social media, with soldiers — who often appear bruised and frightened — telling their families they are being treated well by their RSF captors.

Earlier this week, both generals separately announced a cease-fire to mark the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, which fell on Wednesday. Residents from East Khartoum said light gunfire and intermittent explosions could be heard throughout the truce.

Since the conflict broke out there have been at least nine cease-fires, but all have foundered.

The U.N. and other rights groups have continually criticized both forces for harming civilians and violating international law.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the U.N.’s mission to the country condemned the army for bombing residential areas, while accusing RSF of ethnically targeted violence in the western Darfur region and raping civilians.

Darfur, along with Khartoum, has been the violent epicenter of the ongoing conflict. In West Darfur province, the RSF and Arab militias have been reportedly targeting non-Arab tribes, according to local rights groups and the U.N.

In a report issued last week by the Dar Masalit sultanate, the leader of the African Masalit ethnic community accused Arab militias, backed by the RSF, of “committing genocide against African civilians.” More than 5,000 people were killed in the province’s capital, Genena, he estimated.

ICRC rescued 297 children from an orphanage in the capital in early June. The operation came after 71 children had died from hunger and illness in the facility since mid-April. AP  

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP gives 'in-principle support' to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

2
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

3
Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP's Deoband

4
Diaspora

Canada opens doors for 10,000 H-1B visa holders, Indian techies to benefit

5
Punjab

Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money

6
World

Man smuggles 800 Indians from Canada to US using Uber, jailed

7
Punjab

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

8
Punjab

Punjab's dispensaries ailing, not a penny for upkeep in 17 years

9
Punjab

Cricket World Cup: Congress leader Partap Bajwa blames AAP govt for non-inclusion of Mohali as host city

10
Trending

England star Jonny Bairstow carries off protester who disrupted Ashes test at Lord's

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to meet ethnic strife victims during 2-day visit to Manipur

Rahul Gandhi likely to take chopper to violence-hit Churachandpur after convoy stopped by Manipur Police

Congress leader returns to Imphal after remaining stuck at B...

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

Classes scheduled for Wednesday evening in Hagey Hall, where...

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called upon I...

Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

Sources said cabinet and party reshuffle could happen in Jul...

Condition of Bhim Army chief Aazad stable, vehicle used by attackers recovered: Police

Condition of Bhim Army chief Aazad stable, vehicle used by attackers recovered: Police

Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at in Saharanpur district’s D...


Cities

View All

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Tomato prices soar across Amritsar district due to dip in supply

Three inmates try to escape from Amritsar Central Jail

Police file challan against Amritpal Singh's aides in Ajnala clash

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Tahli Wala bazaar residents

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

Untimely rain derails DSR technique of paddy sowing in Bathinda

550 doctors to be recruited in Punjab, says Health Minister

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

Chandigarh to miss August 15 deadline for solar power generation

At Rs 60-90 per kg in Chandigarh, tomatoes burn a hole

Chandigarh to have six new fuel stations

Panjab University gains, but still not in top 1,000 universities of world

Dera Bassi tray factory gutted in major fire

Delhi Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

Delhi Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

Man booked on charge of posing as Delhi L-G, had contacted 2 DDA officers online

Award projects only after approval from local bodies: PWD to officials

Delhi government has released Rs 100 cr for DU colleges, says Atishi

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Former Nagar Panchayat head found dead at home

Neglected Chandan Nagar park turns into parking lot

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

99.8% in favour of Uniform Civil Code, reveals survey

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Choked Barewal drain worries Panj Peer Road area residents in Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate attaches Ludhiana firm's properties worth Rs 24.94 crore

International airport terminal at Halwara nears completion as deadline inches closer

Sewer connections of 9 units snapped in Ludhiana

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Villagers clash over auction of land reserved for SC residents

Six arrested for ‘killing’ man to claim insurance money

Patiala DC honours soldier who saved girl from drowning

Minister visits midwifery training Institute