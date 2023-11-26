13-yr-old Indian-origin yoga prodigy wins gold

London: Ishwar Sharma, a 13-year-old Indian-origin yoga prodigy from south-east England with several awards under his belt has added another Gold Medal to his tally at the European Yoga Sports Championship in Sweden. Ishwar started learning yoga when he was three years old after seeing his father practise daily and went on to win several world yoga championships. pti
Cash-strapped Pak plans cloud seeding
lahore: Pakistan’s Punjab province is planning to carry out an artificial rain experiment with China’s help in Lahore, one of the cities to face the worst air pollution across the globe, a project estimated to cost Rs 35 crore in the cash-strapped country. “On Friday, Lahore ranked first in terms of air pollution in the world,” the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported.
India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy
Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling
Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m
PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended
Action against others ‘in process’