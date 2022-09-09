14 die, 26 missing after boat sinks off northern Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, September 9
At least 14 people died and 26 were missing after a boat sank on Thursday morning near the Brazilian city of Belem, capital of northern Para state, official sources reported.
The boat was travelling between Camara, on the island of Marajo, and Belem when it sank near Saudade Beach on the island of Cotijuba, Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
According to the Public Security Secretariat (Segup), the vessel was not authorised to carry passengers and had headed out to sea from a clandestine port.
Firefighters launched a search-and-rescue operation with the help of divers, nine boats and a helicopter to retrieve the bodies and locate the missing victims. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 months after DSP's killing, mining mafia attacks police team in Nuh
The miners climb on to the hills and pelt the police with st...
Supreme Court puts on hold demolition of Goa nightclub 'Curlies' where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death
The demolition squad had on Friday early morning began demol...
BJP fires meme as Rahul Gandhi begins day 2 of Congress's revival journey
The first test of Gandhi's mass outreach would be Gujarat, H...