14 peaks in 3 months: 2 climbers break record

Kathmandu: Nepali climber Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa along with Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila on Thursday set a new world record by becoming the fastest climbers to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres within a three-month period. pti
Indian killed in cargo ship fire off Dutch coast
london: An Indian crew member was killed and 20 others were injured when a fire broke out on board a cargo vessel carrying nearly 3,000 cars off the Netherlands coast, with Dutch coastguards warning that the blaze could last for several days. reuters
5 executed in Kuwait
Dubai: Kuwait said on Thursday it executed five prisoners, including an inmate convicted of involvement in the bombing of a Shiite mosque in 2015 that killed 27 persons and was claimed by the Islamic State. ap
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent
Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court
Dynasties must quit India: PM
Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...