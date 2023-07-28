14 peaks in 3 months: 2 climbers break record

Kathmandu: Nepali climber Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa along with Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila on Thursday set a new world record by becoming the fastest climbers to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres within a three-month period. pti

Indian killed in cargo ship fire off Dutch coast

london: An Indian crew member was killed and 20 others were injured when a fire broke out on board a cargo vessel carrying nearly 3,000 cars off the Netherlands coast, with Dutch coastguards warning that the blaze could last for several days. reuters

5 executed in Kuwait

Dubai: Kuwait said on Thursday it executed five prisoners, including an inmate convicted of involvement in the bombing of a Shiite mosque in 2015 that killed 27 persons and was claimed by the Islamic State. ap

