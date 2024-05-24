14 people killed, 3 injured in fire at apartment building in Vietnam’s Hanoi

Hanoi, May 24
An overnight fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, killed at least 14 people and injured three others, state media said Friday.
The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. and was accompanied by several explosions.
It took an hour to extinguish the fire, and it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were inside when the fire started.
The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi with several rooms available for rent.
