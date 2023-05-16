15 killed in clash between 2 tribes over delimitation of coal mine in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, May 16
At least 15 people were killed in a bloody clash over the delimitation of a coal mine in the restive northwestern region of Pakistan on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes in the Darra Adam Khek area, around 35 km southwest of Peshawar, in Kohat district over the delimitation of the mine, they added.
The bodies and those injured were shifted to a Peshawar hospital. The exact number of injured people was not immediately known, but there were casualties on both sides in the exchange of fire, police said.
Joint teams of police and other security forces rushed to the site and halted the firing between the rival tribes.
An FIR in connection with the incident has been registered at the Darra Adam Khel police station.
The dispute between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes over the delimitation of the coal mine has been continuing for the last couple of years and many reconciliation "jirgas" have been held in a bid to end the deadlock.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves for Delhi to discuss Karnataka govt formation
He and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief ministe...
CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam
Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...
Supreme Court agrees to hear in July plea by Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed
Gujarat judicial officers say they are suffering humiliation...
4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur
The passengers were en route to Rajgarh when the mishap take...
School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat
Nothing suspicious found yet