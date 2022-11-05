15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

Moscow, November 5
A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people on Saturday, emergency said.
The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said.
Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.
The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow, says India, Russia have exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship
Besides touching upon adverse impact of Covid-19 and Ukraine...
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley
Has forecast that India will be the third-largest economy by...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...