 4 Indians among 16 dead as massive fire breaks out at residential building in Dubai : The Tribune India

4 Indians among 16 dead as massive fire breaks out at residential building in Dubai

The blaze broke out on Saturday in Al Ras neighbourhood which is home to Dubai Spice Market

4 Indians among 16 dead as massive fire breaks out at residential building in Dubai

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Dubai, April 16

At least four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among the 16 people dead after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai that also injured nine people, a media report said on Sunday.

The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was notified about the fire at a building in Dubai's old neighbourhood of Al Ras at 12.35 pm on Saturday, Gulf News reported.

The massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building and began spreading to other areas, the paper said.

A team from the Dubai Civil Defence headquarters arrived at the site of the blaze and began evacuating residents in the building.

Teams from the Port Saeed Fire Station and the Hamriyah Fire Station were also summoned.

The flames were doused by 2:42 pm (local time), the paper said.

Quoting Naseer Vatanappally, an Indian social worker who was at the Dubai Police mortuary, the paper reported that four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, have been identified among the victims.

“So far, we have managed to identify 4 Indians, including a couple from Kerala and two men from Tamil Nadu who worked at the building, 3 Pakistani cousins and a Nigerian woman,” Vatanappally said.

Vatanappally said he was coordinating with Dubai Police, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, other diplomatic missions and friends and relatives of the deceased, the report said.

Preliminary investigations showed the building lacked adequate safety requirements, the Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said.

Authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the fire, it added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj, 3 arrested; shooting caught on camera

2
Punjab

Another close aide of fugitive Amritpal arrested from Sirhind

3
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

4
World

UK imposes export bar on painting of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I

5
Nation

Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt due to technical issue

6
Nation

Gangster Atiq, brother shot dead in police custody, 3 held

7
Punjab

Lawyer among 2 sent to 4-day police custody

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman Raji Brar named to California University Board of Trustees

9
Nation

‘Disgraced governor of J-K’: BJP cites Satyapal Malik’s past comments to slam him

10
Punjab

Amritpal’s close associate Joga nabbed from Sirhind: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s uncle for brother’s murder

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder

In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of Rs 46L

Wheat harvest picks up pace, 5,021 MT arrives in mandis

MC removing palm trees to derail Vigilance probe: Vijay Pratap Singh

Seized narcotics destroyed

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire breaks out at godown in Kharar

2 issued Rs 5,250 challan for using pipe in Chandigarh

Joggers to run on synthetic track at Sukhna Lake soon

IAF chief visits Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

BJP has ‘instructed’ CBI to arrest me, will honestly answer questions posed by agency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

Desilting work of 32-km sewer lines in Delhi completed

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Problem of plenty for power-packed AAP

Bhagat’s exit won’t hit BJP’s poll prospects, says Sharma

AAP, Cong trade barbs over Channi’s questioning by VB

Minister: Govt quick to give relief for crop loss

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

MC fails to auction vacant advertisement sites in city

PHG jawan gets four-year jail in corruption case

495 cartons of illicit liquor seized by Sahnewal police

10 mobiles seized from jail

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

15,875 metric tonne of wheat procured in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Nabha power plant promotes inclusive education in rural areas

Seminar on ‘Safe Vahan Abhiyan’ at Blossoms School in Patiala