 16 killed, 11 injured after bus catches fire in Pindi Bhattian area of Pakistan's Punjab : The Tribune India

  • World
  • 16 killed, 11 injured after bus catches fire in Pindi Bhattian area of Pakistan's Punjab

16 killed, 11 injured after bus catches fire in Pindi Bhattian area of Pakistan's Punjab

The injured passengers are in critical condition, reports Geo News

16 killed, 11 injured after bus catches fire in Pindi Bhattian area of Pakistan's Punjab

Photo for representational purpose only. File



ANI

Islamabad (Pakistan), August 20

As many as 16 people were killed and 11 others were injured after a bus caught fire on the Faisalabad Motorway near the Pindi Bhattian area of Pakistan's Punjab early on Sunday, Pakistan-based Geo News reported citing police.

The bus carrying 35 to 40 passengers was en route from Karachi to Islamabad, Geo News reported citing rescue officials. According to District Police Officer Doctor Fahad, the bus caught fire after it collided with a pickup van that was carrying diesel drums, Geo News reported.

Fahad said the most injured passengers were in critical condition, according to Geo News. Drivers of both vehicles died, the report stated further, adding that people, who were nearby at the time of the accident, tried to pull the passengers out of the bus by breaking windows.

As Pakistan celebrated Independence Day on August 14, its Punjab province witnessed a wave of road accidents leaving 17 dead and 1,773 others injured in 1,659 traffic accidents, Dawn reported. Lahore reported the highest number of road accidents.

On August 14, Lahore's major government hospitals witnessed an extraordinary burden on the patients who suffered injuries in road accidents.

According to the official data compiled by the Emergency Service Department (ESD), nine people died, and 1,338 others were injured in 1,234 road accidents reported all over the province on August 13.

The accident and emergency wards of the major government hospitals in Lahore witnessed an extraordinary burden of patients who suffered injuries in road accidents on August 14, as per Dawn.

The road accidents during the celebrations also left several persons disabled for life as the ESD stated that 99 people suffered deep head injuries and 187 others multiple fractures.

According to the official data, out of a total of 1,773 injured persons, 850 landed in hospitals with serious and critical wounds, while 891 others suffered minor injuries.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

2
Nation Explainer

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

3
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

4
Himachal

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

6
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra posts video singing Amrinder Gill's Punjabi chartbuster 'Dildariyan', fans lap it up

7
Trending

Japanese man 'doesn't want to live a dog's life', says his desire to ‘imitate a dog is not sexual’

8
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

9
Nation

Rahul Gandhi rides his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, remembers his late father's words

10
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Top News

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

75% attendance made mandatory for doctors

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia, Priyanka, Kharge pay tribute to former PM

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia, Priyanka, Kharge pay tribute to former PM

Rahul Gandhi is in Ladakh where a prayer meeting is being he...


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

Gurbani broadcast: SGPC receives 'Silver Button' from YouTube

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man, injure 2 others

Man steals phone, transfers money, caught

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist