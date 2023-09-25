 16 killed in accident at state-owned coal mine in China’s Guizhou province : The Tribune India

  • World
  • 16 killed in accident at state-owned coal mine in China’s Guizhou province

16 killed in accident at state-owned coal mine in China’s Guizhou province

The accident follows a string of similar incidents, including a collapse at an open-pit mine in Inner Mongolia region in February that killed 53 people

16 killed in accident at state-owned coal mine in China’s Guizhou province

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Reuters

Beijing, September 25

Sixteen people were killed in a coal mine accident in Panzhou city in southern China’s Guizhou province on Sunday, according to a filing by the mine’s owner, Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal Co, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday.

All coal mines in Panzhou city have suspending production for a day, according to Shanghai-based commodities consultancy Mysteel. Guizhou’s mine safety administration told Reuters it did not have information on the situation.

The area has a total production capacity of about 52.5 million metric tons per year of mostly coking coal, representing about 5% of China’s coking coal production capacity, according to Mysteel.

The state-owned company, also called Panjiang Coal, has ordered safety inspections at all of its mines and has taken measures to ensure safe production, the exchange filing added.

The company operates seven coal mines with a total capacity of about 17.3 million tons. The mine where the accident took place has an annual capacity of 3.1 million tons, according to Mysteel.

The accident follows a string of similar incidents in the country’s coal mines, including a collapse at an open-pit mine in Inner Mongolia region in February that killed 53 people.

Authorities have announced measures to improve safety in the sector, including restrictions on smaller mines and plans accelerate the use of automation underground. 

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

2
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

3
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

4
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead their ‘baraat'

5
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

6
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

7
Punjab

RBI report: Punjab's debt to GSDP ratio highest at 48%

8
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

9
Delhi

Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

10
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Canada 'used' US intelligence on India's role

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case

The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...

Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed then urinated on her mouth by moneylender, his associates

Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, urinated on her face by moneylender, associates

Victim claims her husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod ...

Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties

Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties

Chinese consul general says relations between the two countr...

Appoint senior IPS officer to investigate student slapping case: Supreme Court to Uttar Pradesh Government

Appoint senior IPS officer to investigate student slapping case: Supreme Court to Uttar Pradesh Government

The top court asks the state government to conduct counselli...


Cities

View All

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting tomorrow in Amritsar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu