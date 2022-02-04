16-year-old jumps into freezing water after losing 'rock, paper, scissors' bet in UK; dies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

In UK, a 16-year-old boy died after he lost a rock, paper, scissors bet and jumped into a freezing reservoir, a court was informed recently.

Onlookers said they heard one of the teens at the reservoir shout "I'm drowning, I'm drowning". One of his friends reportedly leapt into the water in an attempt to save him.

An inquest into the tragedy, which unfolded near Rotherham on May 28 last year, heard how the friends had been "egging" each other on to make the plunge into the icy water.

The pals then decided to play rock, paper, scissors to decide who would jump first - with Sam losing the bet, YorkshireLive reports.

Sam - who had only recently been diagnosed with autism and other complex medical problems - then leapt in the reservoir.

But his pals could see he was panicking, and one of them - only identified as C in the hearing - courageously jumped in after him in a bid to save him.

Eyewitness Craig Pennington told the inquest he could hear a teen calling "help me, help me" after seeing several "young lads laughing and joking around".

"The temperature of the water would have been a significant shock to Sam and to Sam's system that would have sent him into panic. His friend's efforts to save him were valiant.

"His friend was very brave but it simply was not possible him to save his friend despite his best efforts."