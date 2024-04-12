17 killed as bus falls into ravine in Balochistan

Karachi, April 11
At least 17 persons were killed and 38 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep ravine near a border town of Pakistan's Sindh and Balochistan provinces, the police said on Thursday.
The pilgrims were going to pay homage at the Sufi shrine Shah Noorani in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan when their bus fell into the ravine in the Hub town on Wednesday.
In another incident, 15 people celebrating Eid drowned when their boat capsized in the Indus in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
