17 Ukrainians killed in Russian missile strike

Kyiv, April 17

Three Russian missiles slammed into a downtown area of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, hitting an eight-floor apartment building and killing at least 17 people, authorities said.

At least 61 people, including three children, were wounded in the morning attack, Ukrainian emergency services said, as rescue workers searched through partially demolished buildings and tall mounds of rubble. Chernihiv lies about 150 km (90 miles) north of the capital, Kyiv, near the border with Russia and Belarus.

The latest Russian bombardment came as the war has stretched into its third year and approaches what could be a critical juncture. — Reuters

