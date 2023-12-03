180 stranded students rescued from mountain in Sri Lanka

Colombo, December 3
The Sri Lankan army and police have rescued about 180 university students who were stranded in the Hanthana mountain range during a hiking trip, authorities said on Sunday.
A spokesman for Kandy headquartered police station said the students are from Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine in Ragama, Western Province, reports Xinhua.
The students started a hike on Saturday morning and got lost on their way back due to fog and rain, the spokesman said.
Hanthana, located in central highlands of Sri Lanka, is a popular hiking destination for university students.
Some students get lost each year due to sudden weather changes in the area, according to the spokesman.
