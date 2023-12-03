 180 stranded students rescued from mountain in Sri Lanka : The Tribune India

  • World
180 stranded students rescued from mountain in Sri Lanka

Students to get lost each year in Hanthana due to sudden weather changes

Photo for representation. iStock



IANS

Colombo, December 3

The Sri Lankan army and police have rescued about 180 university students who were stranded in the Hanthana mountain range during a hiking trip, authorities said on Sunday.

A spokesman for Kandy headquartered police station said the students are from Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine in Ragama, Western Province, reports Xinhua.

The students started a hike on Saturday morning and got lost on their way back due to fog and rain, the spokesman said.

Hanthana, located in central highlands of Sri Lanka, is a popular hiking destination for university students.

Some students get lost each year due to sudden weather changes in the area, according to the spokesman. 

#Sri Lanka


