180 stranded students rescued from mountain in Sri Lanka

IANS

Colombo, December 3

The Sri Lankan army and police have rescued about 180 university students who were stranded in the Hanthana mountain range during a hiking trip, authorities said on Sunday.

A spokesman for Kandy headquartered police station said the students are from Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine in Ragama, Western Province, reports Xinhua.

The students started a hike on Saturday morning and got lost on their way back due to fog and rain, the spokesman said.

Hanthana, located in central highlands of Sri Lanka, is a popular hiking destination for university students.

Some students get lost each year due to sudden weather changes in the area, according to the spokesman.

#Sri Lanka