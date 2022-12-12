1988 Pan Am flight blast suspect in US custody: Scotland

London, December 11

US and Scottish authorities said on Sunday that the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in US custody.

Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that “the families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is in US custody.”

As per reports, the US Justice Department confirmed the information, adding that “he is expected to make his initial appearance in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.”

Pan Am flight 103, traveling from London to New York, exploded over Lockerbie on December 21, 1988, killing all 259 people aboard the plane and another 11 on the ground.

The US Justice Department announced new charges against Mas’ud in December 2020. “At long last, this man responsible for killing Americans and many others will be subject to justice for his crimes,” William Barr, the attorney general at the time, said. — AP