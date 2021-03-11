1st image of black hole at heart of Milky Way

Berlin: Astronomers on Thursday unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy. The finding, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, provides overwhelming evidence that the object is indeed a black hole and yields valuable clues about the workings of such giants, which are thought to reside at the centre of most galaxies. PTI
75 Indian villages to be shaped with Israel’s help
Jerusalem : Taking to the “next level” the Indo-Israel cooperation in the field of agriculture, 75 Indian villages will be shaped with Israeli cooperation to mark the country's 75th Independence anniversary, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said here. Tomar, who was in Israel on a four-day official visit from May 8, met his Israeli counterpart Oded Forer at the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament) on Wednesday.
