1st man to get pig heart transplant dies

Baltimore: The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed the surgery announced on Wednesday. David Bennett, 57, died on Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Reuters

Oz declares east coast floods an emergency

sydney: Australia declared a national emergency on Wednesday in response to devastating floods along its east coast. “Australia is becoming a harder country to live in because of these natural disasters," PM Scott Morrison said. Reuters