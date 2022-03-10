1st man to get pig heart transplant dies

Baltimore: The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed the surgery announced on Wednesday. David Bennett, 57, died on Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Reuters
Oz declares east coast floods an emergency
sydney: Australia declared a national emergency on Wednesday in response to devastating floods along its east coast. “Australia is becoming a harder country to live in because of these natural disasters," PM Scott Morrison said. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state
The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...