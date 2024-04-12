2,000-yr-old paintings found at Rome volcano site

ROME: A black-walled dining hall with 2,000-year-old paintings inspired by the Trojan War has been discovered during excavations at the Roman city of Pompeii in Italy. The choice of characters suggests that the hall was used for banquets. Pompeii was submerged by volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius exploded in AD 79, killing thousands of Romans. reuters

New Instagram tool to automatically blur nudity

London: Instagram has said it is deploying new tools to protect young people and combat sexual extortion. It is including a feature that will automatically blur nudity in direct messages. The social media platform said it’s testing out the features as part of its campaign to fight sexual scams and other forms of “image abuse” to make it tougher for criminals to contact teens. ap