2 Chinese, 115 Nepalese held in online loan scam

2 Chinese, 115 Nepalese held in online loan scam

Photo for representation only.

Kathmandu, February 23

Two Chinese and more than 100 Nepal nationals have been arrested for their involvement in running an online fraud loan scheme targeting Indians, police said on Wednesday.

The Nepal Police said in a press release that they arrested two Chinese and 115 Nepalese in two separate raids conducted in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur districts in Kathmandu valley on Monday and Tuesday for their involvement in fraudulent cyber activities.

Acting on a tip-off, Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Range first detained a group of 37 individuals, including a Chinese from Old Baneshwor on Monday night. The Chinese national, identified as Chang Hu bao, operated illegal business activities targeting Indians with the help of Nepalese youth.

"They had officially registered the company called Lewan Group to provide IT services for business houses in the capital,” police said.

The Nepalese arrested from Kathmandu include 23 boys and 13 girls.

After their arrest, the police also busted a larger racket in Sano Thimi Municipality of Bhaktapur district from where they arrested 80 persons, including a Chinese national named Wang Zinao in the second raid carried on a three-storey office building.

A total of 48 laptops and 14 desktop PCs were also confiscated from the office. — PTI

Targeted Indians

  • The Chinese nationals, who reportedly started the business one and a half months ago from Kathmandu and Bhaktapur, used to lend short-term loans to Indians online at 2.5 to 3.5 per cent interest rates
  • They provided loans amounting to Rs3,000 to Rs30,000 to the borrowers in India, who were required to submit the photo copies of their ration cards and contact numbers

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

2
Punjab

Bikram Majithia sent in judicial custody in drugs case

3
Punjab

Sikh girl asked to remove turban in Bengaluru amid hijab row

4
Trending

Ukraine tweets Hitler-Putin cartoon amid war with Russia

5
Nation

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane en route to Kyiv called back

6
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

7
Nation

'Dollar exchange stopped; no way to return': Indian students in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

8
Nation

Who is Pinki Irani who took actresses to Tihar jail to introduce them to conman Sukesh

9
Nation

Russian attack on Ukraine: PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

10
World

Russia attacks Ukraine: What you need to know right now

Don't Miss

View All
Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operations in Ukraine
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Top Stories

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia invades Ukraine

Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...

Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...

Medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...

Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...

Delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Amritsar tourism: Smart kiosks for a smart city

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Supreme Court: Government hasn’t honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists