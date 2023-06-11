2 dead, another injured in shooting involving Kansas City officer, say authorities

Kansas City, June 11
Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night.
The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly before 9 pm near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City. Few details were immediately available.
Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell said the officers who responded found five people and the officer near a white van, and three of the van’s occupants had been shot.
Marcell T. Nelson, 42, of Kansas City, and Kristen Fairchild, 42, of Gardner, both died. The third victim suffered minor injuries. Two others were detained. The officer was not hurt.
Bell said investigators are working to determine what happened before the officer radioed for help and whether anyone else besides the officer fired a gun. A handgun was found at the scene.
“There’s not a lot of information we can share,” Bell said Friday night. “It’s very, very early in the investigation.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources
Sources say actual number of students in Canada threatened w...
'Biparjoy' has intensified into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD
Advises fishermen to not venture into central Arabian sea, n...
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor wrestler’s father
'I am really scared after the May 28 incident'
Internet ban in violenc-hit Manipur extended till June 15
No untoward incident reported from any part of the state in ...