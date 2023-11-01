2 dead in clashes amid Bangladesh opposition’s protest

PTI

Dhaka, October 31

At least two persons were killed and dozens injured in sporadic clashes in Bangladesh on the first day of a three-day transport blockade called by the opposition BNP to demand PM Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections early next year. Paramilitary troops were deployed to guard highways and maintain law and order in major cities while armed police and other law enforcement agencies enforced a countrywide vigil.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) protesters clashed with cops, torched and stoned vehicles, including ambulances, and tried to disrupt traffic by placing burning tyres on highways or regional roads, the police said.

Police confirmed the deaths of two BNP activists in Kishoreganj while three policemen were critically injured in suburban Narayanganj in clashes with the protesters. In Dhaka, protesters set on fire several buses and clashed with police and supporters of the ruling Awami League.

