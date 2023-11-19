2 dead in US hospital shooting

New Hampshire, November 18

A shooter killed a security guard on Friday in the lobby of New Hampshire’s psychiatric hospital and then was fatally shot by a state trooper.

CPR was performed on the victim, who was transported to Concord Hospital before dying, officials said. At a press conference, the police said the shooting was contained to the front lobby and patients were safe.

The state trooper who shot the gunman was not wounded in the attack. The motive of the shooter remains unclear. New Hampshire Hospital, is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults. — AP