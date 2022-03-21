2 die waiting in queues at Lanka fuel stations

Colombo: Two 70-year-old men have died waiting in serpentine queues outside petrol filling stations in Sri Lanka, officials said on Sunday. Sri Lanka is reeling under a severe shortage of fuel as it deals with historic foreign reserve crisis. Both deceased had spent over six hours in queues. PTI
Planted 400 sacred forests, says EcoSikh
Washington: A US-based Sikh organisation has announced the planting of 400 forests in the world as part of its climate action. According to the announcement made on the Sikh Environment Day, EcoSikh said it had planted a forest of 1,150 trees in Ireland and of 500 trees in Derbyshire. Besides, a forest of 250 trees was planted in Surrey, Canada. PTI
Car runs into carnival revellers in Belgium
Brussels: A car slammed at high speed into carnival revellers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six persons and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries. Several dozen were more lightly injured. “What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,” said Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha
CM Bhagwant Mann proposes the name of Kultar Sandhwan and Ha...
Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab
Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh arrive i...
AAP's Rajya Sabha nomination list has Raghav Chadha's name, Sukhpal Khaira says will oppose 'non-Punjabi' candidates
Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Sing...
Indian-origin woman murdered in student flat in London
Sabita Thanwani, a 19-year-old British national, is found wi...
Australia repatriates 29 antiquities to India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects these antiquities