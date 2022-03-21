2 die waiting in queues at Lanka fuel stations

Colombo: Two 70-year-old men have died waiting in serpentine queues outside petrol filling stations in Sri Lanka, officials said on Sunday. Sri Lanka is reeling under a severe shortage of fuel as it deals with historic foreign reserve crisis. Both deceased had spent over six hours in queues. PTI

Planted 400 sacred forests, says EcoSikh

Washington: A US-based Sikh organisation has announced the planting of 400 forests in the world as part of its climate action. According to the announcement made on the Sikh Environment Day, EcoSikh said it had planted a forest of 1,150 trees in Ireland and of 500 trees in Derbyshire. Besides, a forest of 250 trees was planted in Surrey, Canada. PTI

Car runs into carnival revellers in Belgium

Brussels: A car slammed at high speed into carnival revellers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six persons and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries. Several dozen were more lightly injured. “What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,” said Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden. AP