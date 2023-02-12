2 frontier corps officers killed in Balochistan

Islamabad, February 11
Two officers of the Frontier Corps were killed and three soldiers were injured in an explosion in the Kohlu district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, Dawn reported citing officials.
The explosion took place near a vehicle of the troops participating in an operation against miscreants in the Kahan area of Kohlu district on Friday. A sanitisation operation was started in the Kohlu area on Friday, Dawn reported citing an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.
During the action, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near the leading party, claiming the lives of two officers. It said that the sanitisation operation continues in the region to apprehend perpetrators, as per the Dawn report. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove have condemned the attack on the security forces during the search operation in Kohlu.
The attack in Balochistan is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks which have witnessed a rise.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...