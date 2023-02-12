2 frontier corps officers killed in Balochistan

ANI

Islamabad, February 11

Two officers of the Frontier Corps were killed and three soldiers were injured in an explosion in the Kohlu district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, Dawn reported citing officials.

The explosion took place near a vehicle of the troops participating in an operation against miscreants in the Kahan area of Kohlu district on Friday. A sanitisation operation was started in the Kohlu area on Friday, Dawn reported citing an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

During the action, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near the leading party, claiming the lives of two officers. It said that the sanitisation operation continues in the region to apprehend perpetrators, as per the Dawn report. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove have condemned the attack on the security forces during the search operation in Kohlu.

The attack in Balochistan is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks which have witnessed a rise.