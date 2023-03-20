2 Indian-Americans indicted for selling stolen beer

PTI

New York: Three persons, including two Indian-Americans, are facing charges for allegedly buying and selling stolen beer worth $20,000 at two local businesses in the US state of Ohio. Ketankumar and Piyushkumar Patel were arraigned this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of receiving stolen beer. ians

Heat wave: Millions of fish wash up dead in Oz

Canberra: Millions of fish have washed up dead in south-eastern Australia in a die-off that authorities and scientists say is caused by floods and hot weather. The Department of Primary Industries in New South Wales said the fish deaths coincided with a heat wave that put stress on a system that has experienced extreme conditions. ap

UK phones to soon get emergency alert system

London: A siren-like alert will be sent to mobile phone users across the UK next month to test a new public warning system over life-threatening events such as severe weather events. A UK-wide alerts test will take place in the early evening of Sunday, April 23.