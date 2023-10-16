2 Indian-origin Israeli security officers killed in Hamas attack

London, October 15

At least two Israeli women security officers of Indian origin were killed in the unprecedented attack carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier this month, official sources and people from the community confirmed on Sunday.

Lieutenant Or Moses, 22, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Ashdod and Inspector Kim Dokraker, a Border Police officer in the police's central district, were killed in the attack on October 7, official sources confirmed. Both of them are said to have died on duty in combat.

Meanwhile, British PM Rishi Sunak condemned the “horror and barbarism” unleashed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. He pledged continued support to Israel in restoring security as he marked one week of the conflict in West Asia. In a statement issued by 10 Downing Street and also on social media on Saturday evening, the British Indian leader also reiterated his commitment to the Jewish community in the country that all protective measures would be deployed.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Iran's foreign minister in Qatar where they agreed to continue cooperation to achieve the group's goals, Hamas said.

Nepal said one of its students, who went missing after a farm in Israel was attacked by Hamas, had been taken hostage by the Palestine militant group and efforts were on to find him with the help of international organisations.

In Gaza, UN shelters ran out of water as thousands packed into the courtyard of the besieged territory's largest hospital as a refuge of last resort from a looming Israeli ground offensive. Medics warned that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Israel has cut off the flow of food, medicine, water and electricity to Gaza, pounded neighbourhoods with airstrikes and told the estimated 1 million residents of the north to flee south ahead of Israel's planned attack.

Fighting along Israel's border with Lebanon, which flared since the start of the latest Gaza war, intensified with Hezbollah militants firing rockets and an anti-tank missile, and Israel responding with airstrikes and shelling. — Agencies

