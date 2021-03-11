2 Indians among 21 cardinals named by Pope

Vatican City: Two Indian churchmen were among 21 who will be elevated by Pope Francis to the rank of cardinal in August. The two Cardinals from India are Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião di Rosário Ferrão — Archbishop of Goa and Damão and Archbishop Anthony Poola — Archbishop di Hyderabad. PTI

Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Cong

Montpelier (US): With a rare opening this fall in its congressional delegation, Vermont appears poised to lose its distinction as the only state that has never been represented by a woman in Washington. Three women, including Lt Gov Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, are among the Democrats competing in the August 9 primary for the seat being vacated by the state’s lone US House member, Democrat Peter Welch. AP

Pennsylvania Senators laud Hindu exhibition

Washington: Top Pennsylvania Senators have lauded an exhibition titled “Darshana – A Glimpse into Hindu Civilisation” organised on the premises of the iconic State Capitol in the city of Harrisburg for providing a contemporary understanding of the Hindu civilisation and educating the political, civic, educational and interfaith leaders in the US about the Hindu Dharma. PTI

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ex-CJ Margaret Marshall is congratulated by fellow honorary degree recipient photographer during commencement exercises for 2020 and 2021 classes in US.