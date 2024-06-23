2 Indians die in road accident in south Nepal

PTI

Kathmandu, June 22

Two Indians died in a road mishap in southern Nepal, the police said here on Saturday. Tamanna Seikh, 35, and Irfan Alam, 21, both residents of East Champaran district of Bihar, were killed as the Scorpio jeep in which they were travelling fell down a hilly road in the Chandranigahpur section along East West Highway.

Four others were injured when the vehicle with Indian number plate met with the accident in Rautahat district on Friday. Jeep driver Sohel Amir, 22, was among those injured.

