2 Indians killed in explosion at oxygen plant in Nepal

Kathmandu, April 21
Two Indian nationals were killed and six others injured on Thursday in an explosion at an oxygen plant in an industrial area in Lalitpur district near Kathmandu.
The explosion took place at the Sagarmatha Oxygen Plant inside the Patan industrial estate on Thursday morning while workers were filling gas in a cylinder, police said.
The explosion also destroyed the zinc roof of the oxygen plant and broke windows of adjacent buildings.
In the explosion, 45-year-old Brij Mahato, a resident of Ratanpurwa village in Bihar’s West Champaran district, died on the spot while another Indian national, Raj Kumar Mahato, 25, died while undergoing treatment at B and B Hospital in Lalitpur.
Nepal Home Minister Balkrishna Khand has instructed the police to carry out rescue work and investigate the accident. PTI
