2 Iranian soldiers killed in Israeli attack on Syria

Dubai, April 2

A second Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps member who served as a military adviser in Syria has died after an Israeli air strike near Damascus, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

“Meqdad Mehghani Jafarabadi, a member of the Revolutionary Guards, was wounded in a criminal attack of the Zionist regime on Friday and was martyred due to the severity of his injuries,” a Revolutionary Guards spokesman said.

“The crimes of the Zionist regime will not go unanswered and they will pay for this,” they added. Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. Dozens of Revolutionary Guards members, including senior officers, have been killed in Syria during the war. — Reuters