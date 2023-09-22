2 killed, dozens of students injured in New York bus crash

New York, September 22
At least two adults were killed and dozens of students were injured after a bus rolled over on a highway in New York's Orange County, authorities have said.
A spokesman for the New York State Police confirmed that two adult women on the bus died and at least five children were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.
The bus, carrying members of a high school band from Long Island, New York, was heading to a music camp event in Pennsylvania on Thursday when the accident occurred, according to authorities.
Aerial footage showed a coach-style bus on its side amid trees and brush at the bottom of an embankment. Emergency responders could be seen at the crash scene and a medical helicopter was parked on the highway nearby.
It appeared that "a faulty front tire contributed to the accident," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference. An investigation is ongoing.
