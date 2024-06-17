2 killed in Texas mass shooting

Texas, June 16

A shooting in a Texas park left two people dead and several wounded on Saturday, authorities said. The victims were shot around 11 pm on Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, about 30.5 km north of Austin.

An altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event and 0someone started shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference at the scene.

Shooting in Detroit injures 9

Nine people were injured, including two young children and their mother, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday.

Law enforcement tracked a suspect to a home, where the man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. An 8-year-old boy was shot in the head and in critical condition on Saturday night, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said during a news conference. At least one witness reported that the shooter appeared to use two hand guns during the attack, but that has not yet been confirmed, the sheriff said. — AP