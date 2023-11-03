2 more killed in Russian strikes in Kherson

Kyiv, November 2

Russian shelling killed an 81-year-old woman in the yard of her home and a 60-year-old man in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Thursday, local authorities said. The deaths were the latest civilian casualties in Moscow's recent ramped-up bombardment of the front-line area. Kherson is a strategic military region located on the Dnieper River near the mouth of the Black Sea.

Unconfirmed reports say attacking Ukrainian troops have gained a foothold on the Russian-held side of the river during Kyiv's monthslong counteroffensive. The two civilians died when Russian artillery targeted Kherson villages, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Kherson region is a key gateway to the Crimean Peninsula. — Agencies

#Russia #Ukraine