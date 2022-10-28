2 MPs question Rishi Sunak on return of Braverman

London, October 27
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday came under fresh pressure on the re-appointment of Indian-origin Suella Braverman as home secretary after two Conservative MPs questioned his decision, days after she quit over data breaches.
Braverman, 42, resigned from the Cabinet of former prime minister Liz Truss last week, having breached the ministerial code by sending secure information from her private email. She was reappointed by Sunak, the newly-appointed Prime Minister, on Tuesday, leading to growing calls for her resignation.
Conservative MP Caroline Nokes said there were “big questions” hanging over the issue and called for a full inquiry. And former Tory Party chairman Jake Berry said Braverman’s breaches had been multiple and serious. — PTI
PM shifts to smaller flat
- New British PM Rishi Sunak and family to move back to smaller flat above 10 Downing Street
Newly-appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family will be returning to live in a smaller flat above No 10 Downing Street
