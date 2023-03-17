 2 police officers killed in Canadian city of Edmonton : The Tribune India

2 police officers killed in Canadian city of Edmonton

The officers were shot at an apartment building while responding to domestic dispute

2 police officers killed in Canadian city of Edmonton

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

Edmonton (Canada), March 17

Two police officers in western Canada were shot and killed Thursday while responding to domestic dispute, and the suspected shooter died of self-inflicted wounds, police said. A woman at the scene was taken to hospital.

The officers were shot in the city of Edmonton when they arrived at an apartment building at around 12:47 a.m., and there was no indication the officers were able to get any shots off, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said.

McFee said the woman who called police was taken to hospital where she was in serious but stable condition.

McFee identified the deceased officers as Travis Jordan, 35, an 8-and-a-half-year veteran of the Edmonton police and Brett Ryan, 30, a 5-and-a-half-year veteran of the force.

“I can’t tell you how devastated we are with their loss,” McFee said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences and support to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues.

“Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two ??Edmonton police?? officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality,” Trudeau wrote.

In response to the deaths, the Edmonton Police Commission cancelled a public meeting that had been planned for Thursday.

Police departments in Calgary, Vancouver the Greater Toronto Area and Halifax expressed condolences on Twitter. 

