2 police officers stabbed in UK

PTI

London, September 16

Two police officers were stabbed by a man near Leicester Square in London on Friday. A female officer’s arm was seriously wounded while a male officer was stabbed three times around his neck and chest. “The officers are critically injured and being treated. Their families have been intimated,” the police said, adding: “The accused, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. Inquiries have begun and the attack is not believed to be terrorist in nature”.