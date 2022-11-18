20 killed as van falls into water-filled ditch in Pakistan's Sindh

PTI

Karachi, November 18

Twenty people, including 12 children, were killed after a van fell into a deep ditch filled with water in Pakistan's flood-hit Sindh province.

The incident took place on Thursday when the passenger van carrying devotees, including women and children, heading towards Sehwan Sharif from Khairpur in the province fell in a cut made for flood water at Indus Highway near Khairpur.

Twenty devotees were killed and several others suffered injuries, Dunya TV reported.

According to the police, the bodies have been retrieved and shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute, Sehwan Sharif.

Police officer Imran Qureshi said the van was bringing passengers from Khairpur district to a famous Sufi shrine in Sehwan.

A 30-feet-wide cut was made through Indus Highway to speed up the flow of water into the Indus River from areas that came under water as a result of earlier relief cuts two months ago.

Eyewitnesses said the cut was not closed for two months due to the negligence of the National Highways Authority due to which the accident took place.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the accident.